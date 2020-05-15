UrduPoint.com
Austria to Open Cinemas on July 1 as Epidemiological Situation Improving - Health Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Cinemas in Austria will resume operations starting on July 1, as the country is seeing improvements in the epidemiological situation, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Friday.

Cultural events involving up to 100 people will restart starting on May 29, and those attracting up to 250 people will be resumed on July 1, provided that there is a special coronavirus watchdog present, and participants wear face masks and maintain a distance of at least 1 meter.

"On July 1, cinemas with the same permissible number of spectators will open," Anschober said at a press conference.

The minister added that starting August 1, the authorities would allow events involving up to 500 people.

Austria has confirmed over 16,000 cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began, recording a peak in the daily increase in late March. Since April 17, the daily increase has been staying below 100. To date, the death toll has reached 628.

Given the improving situation, Austria has begun to gradually suspend the restrictive measures. All shops, hairdressers and beauty salons have already opened. The self-isolation regime was canceled on May 1, however, in public places, it is necessary to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Food services will not resume work in the Alpine nation earlier than May 15, and hospitality businesses earlier than May 29.

