Austria To Propose European Air Shield Managed By EU Instead Of NATO - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said Tuesday she wanted to discuss a European anti-missile shield with her EU counterparts that would allow her non-aligned country to contribute without giving up its neutrality.

"I'm interested in discussing common air defense at the EU level and specifically opportunities for Austria as a neutral country," she said in a doorstep interview.

Tanner told reporters ahead of the defense ministers' meeting in Brussels that the German-led European Sky Shield Initiative was a mostly NATO project, and suggested that the EU should be able to protect its airspace too.

"It is an important issue that I would like to address, not in the least because air defense has been in NATO's hands, but I believe that we, as the EU, should be able to act too," Tanner said.

Defense ministers of the 14 NATO allies and aspiring member Finland signed a letter of intent in October that will allow them to create a joint air defense system through the common acquisition of air defense equipment and missiles.

Austria is not participating, but its constitution allows the country to build up defense capabilities by working closely with other European nations, the minister pointed out.

Tanner said she would suggest to her EU counterparts that they build on the German-NATO initiative to work out an EU solution.

"It is a German initiative that was launched within NATO. I want to propose that we should also do it as the EU. Then we will know what opportunities for participation there are for us," she said.

