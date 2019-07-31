UrduPoint.com
Austria To Provide 2.5 Mln Euros Worth Of Aid To Mali, Syria

Austria to provide 2.5 mln Euros worth of aid to Mali, Syria

The Austrian government is to provide 2.5 million euros (2.8 million U.S. dollars) in aid to the crisis-stricken countries of Mali and Syria, according to local media reports

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Austrian government is to provide 2.5 million Euros (2.8 million U.S. Dollars) in aid to the crisis-stricken countries of Mali and Syria, according to local media reports.

The humanitarian efforts in Mali will receive 1.5 million euros of the total, which is to be provided to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The West African nation has been subject to armed conflict and climate change, leaving a precarious situation for its people.

The remaining one million euros is to go to Syrian aid efforts, with half to go to the ICRC, and the other half to the World Health Organization to support aid in refugee camps in the country's north-east. The finances are to come from Austria's foreign catastrophe fund and will approve by cabinet on Wednesday.

