Austria to Provide Extra $48.5Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Austria will allocate almost 46 million Euros ($48.5 million) in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid Russia's military operation, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Austrian Council of Ministers approved the decision to allocate 45.96 million euros on Wednesday.

"In view of the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine... the government is providing an additional nearly 46 million from the Foreign Ministry's Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF)," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Vienna has already granted 17.

5 million euros to Ukraine and funded the delivery of civilian emergency vehicles, helmets, protective vests and fuel, but this recent disbursement is the largest ever made by the AKF.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.