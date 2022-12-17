UrduPoint.com

Austria To Provide Ukraine With $5.3Mln For Repair Of Energy Infrastructure - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Austria to Provide Ukraine With $5.3Mln for Repair of Energy Infrastructure - Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Austria will provide Ukraine with 5 million Euros ($5.3 million) for urgent repairs of its energy infrastructure damaged by Russia's air strikes, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Friday.

"(Austrian Vice-Chancellor) Werner Kogler informed that Austria would allocate EUR 5 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund established by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine with the Energy Community Secretariat in order to accumulate donor funds for the purchase of necessary equipment for Ukrainian energy companies," a statement read.

This is only the first stage of financial aid to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the energy ministry said, adding that together with the equipment delivered to Kiev, the financial resources would improve the ability of the country's companies to rebuild damaged facilities.

"Ukrainian power engineers are working round the clock to restore electricity supply in the country. We are very grateful to our partners for their financial and material support," Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister for European Integration Yaroslav Demchenko said in the statement.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been facing destruction and outages as a result of regular attacks by the Russian armed forces launched on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. On November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

