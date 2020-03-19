UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria To Reimpose Controls On German Border At Midnight - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Austria to Reimpose Controls on German Border at Midnight - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Austria will reimpose temporary border controls with Germany starting midnight, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Wednesday.

"The implementation of border controls with Germany is another of many protective measures aimed at containing the coronavirus," he was quoted as saying by the APA news agency.

The controls will stay in place until April 7.

Anyone wishing to enter Austria will be asked to present a medical certificate. Austrians returning home will be expected to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure will not affect commuters and goods traffic.

Austria has 1,646 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, with 11,977 people tested. Four patients have died from virus-related complications, and nine have recovered. Globally, the infection tally passed 200,000 on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Died Traffic Germany Austria April Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

13 minutes ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

25 minutes ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

14 minutes ago

Trump says 'no reason' to suspend tariffs on China ..

25 minutes ago

Le Mans 24-hour race postponed from June to Septem ..

25 minutes ago

UK supermarkets step up action over virus panic

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.