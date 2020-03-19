Austria to Reimpose Controls on German Border at Midnight - Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Austria will reimpose temporary border controls with Germany starting midnight, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Wednesday.

"The implementation of border controls with Germany is another of many protective measures aimed at containing the coronavirus," he was quoted as saying by the APA news agency.

The controls will stay in place until April 7.

Anyone wishing to enter Austria will be asked to present a medical certificate. Austrians returning home will be expected to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure will not affect commuters and goods traffic.

Austria has 1,646 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, with 11,977 people tested. Four patients have died from virus-related complications, and nine have recovered. Globally, the infection tally passed 200,000 on Wednesday.