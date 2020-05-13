Austria to Reopen Border With Germany on June 15 - Tourism Minister

The Austrian authorities decided to reopen on June 15 the border with Germany, which was shut down for travelers over the COVID-19 pandemic, Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Kostinger said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Austrian authorities decided to reopen on June 15 the border with Germany, which was shut down for travelers over the COVID-19 pandemic, Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Kostinger said on Wednesday.

The border control between Austria and Germany was introduced on March 19 and then extended until May 31.

"From June 15, it will be possible to open the border between Germany and Austria," the minister told the ORF radio station.

According to Kostinger, on Tuesday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his German counterpart, Angela Merkel, agreed on a two-stage plan for opening the border with the partial easing of the border control would begin this week.

Germany, with 171,306 confirmed cases, 7,634 deaths and over 148,000 recoveries, went into COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March and has been easing restrictions since late April, as the daily increase in new patients is decreasing. Meanwhile, the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in Austria started on April 14. The country has 15,910 confirmed cases, 623 deaths and 14,148 recoveries. �