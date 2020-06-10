UrduPoint.com
Austria To Reopen Border With Italy From June 16: Govt

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:41 PM

Austria to reopen border with Italy from June 16: govt

Austria announced Wednesday it would reopen its border with hard-hit Italy from June 16 and allow free travel from most other European nations from that date as the country eases its coronavirus lockdown

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Austria announced Wednesday it would reopen its border with hard-hit Italy from June 16 and allow free travel from most other European nations from that date as the country eases its coronavirus lockdown"Yes, we are opening the border.

Yes, travelling to Italy, to Greece, to Croatia for example will be possible," Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told a press conference.

Italy reopened to travellers from Europe on June 3, three months after going into coronavirus lockdown, but sparse arrivals dimmed hopes of reviving the key tourism industry as the summer season begins.

