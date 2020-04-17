UrduPoint.com
Austria To Reopen Museums In Mid-May, Major Events Prohibited Until September -Authorities

Austria to Reopen Museums in Mid-May, Major Events Prohibited Until September -Authorities

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Austrian Museums could open their doors in mid-May, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said on Friday during a briefing, adding that events with big crowds were prohibited until the end of summer amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Museums and other similar places may open from mid-May," Kogler said.

The vice chancellor added that major events that envision large gatherings of people, like musical festivals, would still be prohibited until August 31.

Austria started to gradually lift coronavirus-related restrictions from Tuesday the country allowed non-essential shops under 400 square meters (4305 square feet), garden centers and hardware stores to open up.

Austria has so far confirmed 14,540 coronavirus cases and more than 400 deaths from complications related to COVID-19.

