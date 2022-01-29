Austria to Start Easing COVID-19 Restrictions From February 5 - Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Saturday that COVID-19 restrictions will be eased step-by-step starting in a week, five days after the lockdown for the unvaccinated is lifted

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Saturday that COVID-19 restrictions will be eased step-by-step starting in a week, five days after the lockdown for the unvaccinated is lifted.

"From February 5, the permitted opening hours of public catering establishments and shops are extended until 00:00, and the permitted number of participants of events increases from 25 to 50 people. From February 12, the 2G-rule (geimpft oder genesen meaning vaccinated or recovered) is canceled for shopping, and FFP2-masks remain mandatory," Nehammer told a press conference.

The official added that the 3G-rule (vaccinated or recovered or took a test) will be valid again in tourist and food industries from February 19, and both PCR and antigen diagnostic tests will be accepted, Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein specified.

Earlier in the week, Nehammer said that the lockdown for the unvaccinated will terminate on Monday, but the 2G-rule will remain obligatory for most public places.

A mandatory vaccination law for all Austrian citizens aged 18 and more will enter into force on Tuesday. The maximum fine for offenders might reach 3,600 Euros ($4,013), and police will control the abidance from March 15.

On Wednesday, the chancellor said that around 1.5 million of Austrians remain unvaccinated in the country with a population of 9 million.