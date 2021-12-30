Austria to Support Czech Republic During Its EU Presidency in 2022 - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna is ready to support Prague during its presidency in the European Union in 2022 given that the positions of Austria and the Czech Republic coincide on many issues, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Vienna is ready to support Prague during its presidency in the European Union in 2022 given that the positions of Austria and the Czech Republic coincide on many issues, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday.

"The Czech Republic can count on Austria's full support in addressing the priorities of its presidency in the EU in the second half of 2022. Both countries have a similar approach to migration, protection of external borders, EU enlargement through the Western Balkans countries, and to many other (issues)," Schallenberg said after a meeting with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky in Prague.

According to Schallenberg, Vienna appreciates mutual openness, which allows to discuss with Prague different approaches of both countries to the development of nuclear energy, including the completion of the construction of the Temelin nuclear power station in the south-west of the Czech Republic.

"We see Prague as a partner we can always rely on," the Austrian minister stressed.

In turn, Lipavsky commended the wide exchange of information between the two countries on the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to combat it.

"Among other things, this allows us to keep a common border open, which maintains a high level of movement between the countries, not only of those working on the other side of the border but also of local residents and tourists," the Czech minister said.

Lipavsky also expressed the hope that the border would never close again due to COVID-19, as it had happened in the first half of 2020.

Schallenberg became the first foreign guest to be received in Prague by Lipavsky, appointed to the post of Czech Foreign Minister on December 17. The Czech minister called the visit of his counterpart "a very strong gesture of friendship."