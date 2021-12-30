UrduPoint.com

Austria To Support Czech Republic During Its EU Presidency In 2022 - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 08:01 PM

Austria to Support Czech Republic During Its EU Presidency in 2022 - Foreign Minister

Vienna is ready to support Prague during its presidency in the European Union in 2022 given that the positions of Austria and the Czech Republic coincide on many issues, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Vienna is ready to support Prague during its presidency in the European Union in 2022 given that the positions of Austria and the Czech Republic coincide on many issues, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday.

"The Czech Republic can count on Austria's full support in addressing the priorities of its presidency in the EU in the second half of 2022. Both countries have a similar approach to migration, protection of external borders, EU enlargement through the Western Balkans countries, and to many other (issues)," Schallenberg said after a meeting with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky in Prague.

According to Schallenberg, Vienna appreciates mutual openness, which allows to discuss with Prague different approaches of both countries to the development of nuclear energy, including the completion of the construction of the Temelin nuclear power station in the south-west of the Czech Republic.

"We see Prague as a partner we can always rely on," the Austrian minister stressed.

In turn, Lipavsky commended the wide exchange of information between the two countries on the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to combat it.

"Among other things, this allows us to keep a common border open, which maintains a high level of movement between the countries, not only of those working on the other side of the border but also of local residents and tourists," the Czech minister said.

Lipavsky also expressed the hope that the border would never close again due to COVID-19, as it had happened in the first half of 2020.

Schallenberg became the first foreign guest to be received in Prague by Lipavsky, appointed to the post of Czech Foreign Minister on December 17. The Czech minister called the visit of his counterpart "a very strong gesture of friendship."

Related Topics

Exchange Nuclear European Union Visit Vienna Prague Austria Czech Republic December Border 2020 Post

Recent Stories

Cadet college Kohlu students visit Religious Minis ..

Cadet college Kohlu students visit Religious Ministry

2 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of development projects

DC for timely completion of development projects

2 minutes ago
 Training workshop on legal compliance for NPOs wor ..

Training workshop on legal compliance for NPOs working in KP held

3 minutes ago
 EU Possesses Enough Doses for Booster Vaccination ..

EU Possesses Enough Doses for Booster Vaccination Against COVID-19 - European Co ..

3 minutes ago
 Police officer dismissed over poor investigation i ..

Police officer dismissed over poor investigation in murder case

9 minutes ago
 Snap checking in D.I.Khan to curb smuggling of wil ..

Snap checking in D.I.Khan to curb smuggling of wild species

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.