Austria to Tighten Border Controls With Slovakia, Czech Republic From Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Austria will tighten border controls with Slovakia and the Czech Republic from Saturday midnight due to an "extremely tense" coronavirus situation in the neighbor countries, the interior minister said Friday.

"To protect people in our country we will seal off borders there and control every car entering Austria," Karl Nehammer was quoted as saying in a statement by the Heute news website.

Those entering Austria will be required to sign a paper promising that they will self-isolate for 10 days. Commuters and freight vehicle drivers will be exempted.

Austria reported 2,063 new cases of infection on Friday, taking the total to 376,793. The nationwide death toll stands at 6,641. According to the Interior Ministry, 2,371 people remain in hospitals, including 371 patients in intensive care.