Austria To Tighten COVID-19 Rules In Nightlife Sector - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Austria to Tighten COVID-19 Rules in Nightlife Sector - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Austria will toughen coronavirus restrictions in the nightlife sector to limit the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, media cited new regulations as saying.

This comes a day after Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the government was mulling an intervention following a surge in virus cases, some 90% of them caused by Delta.

Nightclubs and discos, which reopened on July 1 after more than a year of forced closure, will be told to limit access to clubbers with a fresh PCR test or a vaccination certificate starting July 22, the Wiener Zeitung daily said.

The government also plans to issue digital green certificates only to those who received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine starting August 15. An exception will be made for recovered coronavirus patients who are given only one booster shot.

