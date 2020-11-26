Austria to Tighten Security in Churches After Vienna Attack - Interior Minister

The security in Austrian churches will be tightened as investigators have not ruled out that the perpetrator of the recent attack in the capital of Vienna might have been intentionally looking for his victims in religious organizations, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The security in Austrian churches will be tightened as investigators have not ruled out that the perpetrator of the recent attack in the capital of Vienna might have been intentionally looking for his victims in religious organizations, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Thursday.

On November 2, multiple shootings took place in Vienna, resulting in the death of four people and 22 injured. The gunman was later identified to be an Austrian native of ethnic Albanian descent and a supporter of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"At the moment, we and the integration minister closely cooperate with the religious communities.

It is necessary, as the current results of the investigation do not rule out that the perpetrator also intentionally wanted to look for victims in churches. That is why church institutions will be under enhanced protection since this day," Nehammer said.

The minister added that all regional offices for the protection of the constitution and counterterrorism should communicate with the church institutions to design a security concept.

According to Austrian public security chief Franz Ruf, the security of the religious institutions will be ensured by both uniformed and undercover servicemen of law-enforcement agencies, including Cobra counter-terrorism unit.