Austria to Toughen Measures Against COVID-19 As Infection Rates Soaring - Chancellor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Austrian authorities will tighten measures throughout the country to combat the spread of coronavirus due to the continuing increase in the number of new infection cases starting from September 14, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

According to Kurz, the situation is again becoming serious with the number of new COVID-19 patients growing every day. Over the past day, 580 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country with about 50 percent registered in Vienna.

"The measures will take effect starting from 00:00 a.m. on Monday [22:00 GMT on Sunday] all across Austria," Kurz said at a press conference.

The regime of wearing masks will also be tightened. Now it will be obligatory to cover nose and mouth again in almost all public places, while previously the requirement was applied only on transport, in supermarkets, banks and post offices.

The toughening of measures will also affect affect public events and mass gatherings.