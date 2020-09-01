Austria to Welcome Winter Tourists Under Certain Conditions - Health Minister

Austria will host winter tourism under certain epidemiological conditions in light of the pandemic, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Austria will host winter tourism under certain epidemiological conditions in light of the pandemic, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Tuesday.

"Winter tourism will be possible, but under certain conditions. I can say the same about all industries," Anschober said at a press conference, adding that the actual terms would be announced later.

When asked about traditional Christmas markets and Austria's grand ball season, which takes place from November through February, the health minister said that the government had no certain answer yet.

Anschober noted that the authorities would toughen measures if necessary and depending on the epidemiological situation.

"I am convinced that we can avoid the second wave, the main thing is to be careful," the minister added.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz previously said that the government would do everything possible to avoid another COVID-19 lockdown.

Austria has so far confirmed 27,491 cases of coronavirus, including 23,565 recoveries and 734 deaths.