Austria To Witness Most Difficult COVID-19 Phase In Coming Weeks - Health Minister

Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Austria to Witness Most Difficult COVID-19 Phase in Coming Weeks - Health Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Austria will witness the most difficult phase of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks amid the spread of the mutated coronavirus strain, which was recently discovered in the UK, Federal Minister of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection Rudolf Anschober said on Wednesday.

"I think that we will witness the most difficult phase of this pandemic in the coming weeks for several reasons. First, as we know, the British B1.1.7 mutation has spread widely in Europe. It will lead to a growth in the number of cases due to the increased risk of infection. Second, according to estimates, the forthcoming phase will be difficult due to the significantly limited vaccine supplies from producers," Anschober said while addressing a special meeting of the National Council.

The minister added that four infection cases with the mutated coronavirus strain had been registered in Austria. The results of another 70 people will be available next week.

The third lockdown was introduced in Austria on December 26 and will last until January 24. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Austria, more than 385,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than have 6,000 died.

