UrduPoint.com

Austria Toughens COVID-19 Measures Starting December 27 - Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:52 PM

Austria Toughens COVID-19 Measures Starting December 27 - Health Official

Austria will tighten coronavirus restrictions from December 27, Katharina Reich, the Chief Medical Officer in the Health Ministry and head of the COVID-19 crisis center, said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Austria will tighten coronavirus restrictions from December 27, Katharina Reich, the Chief Medical Officer in the Health Ministry and head of the COVID-19 crisis center, said on Wednesday.

"We will reduce the opening hours of catering establishments. The closing hour will be 22.00 (21:00 GMT). Everything will start on December 27," Reich told a press conference.

The measures will go into effect on December 31, she added.

Reich recommended celebrating the New Year in a group of no more than 25 people, taking a test for the coronavirus, and surrounding oneself with vaccinated people to minimize infection risks.

The health official also announced harsher entry requirements for four more nations.

"We decided to adapt the entry order by adding four countries to the list of countries where variants of the (COVID-19) virus are spread, namely, the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway," she explained.

All those traveling from these countries will have to undergo quarantine unless they have been fully vaccinated against the disease and received a booster dose.

The precautionary measure is part of the government's strategy to curb the spread of Omicron, which is already present in Austria, Reich said.

Related Topics

Norway Austria United Kingdom Netherlands Denmark December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Honours even after Singapore-Indonesia AFF semifin ..

Honours even after Singapore-Indonesia AFF semifinal first leg

31 seconds ago
 UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as govt shorte ..

UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as govt shortens self-isolation

33 seconds ago
 Japan Reinforces Quarantine Measures for Travelers ..

Japan Reinforces Quarantine Measures for Travelers From US, Russia - Foreign Min ..

34 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

36 seconds ago
 Ukraine, Hungary Agree to Increase Capacity for Ki ..

Ukraine, Hungary Agree to Increase Capacity for Kiev's Gas Imports From EU

18 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan P ..

US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan Probe Into Astroworld Tragedy - ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.