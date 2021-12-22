Austria Toughens COVID-19 Measures Starting December 27 - Health Official

Austria will tighten coronavirus restrictions from December 27, Katharina Reich, the Chief Medical Officer in the Health Ministry and head of the COVID-19 crisis center, said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Austria will tighten coronavirus restrictions from December 27, Katharina Reich, the Chief Medical Officer in the Health Ministry and head of the COVID-19 crisis center, said on Wednesday.

"We will reduce the opening hours of catering establishments. The closing hour will be 22.00 (21:00 GMT). Everything will start on December 27," Reich told a press conference.

The measures will go into effect on December 31, she added.

Reich recommended celebrating the New Year in a group of no more than 25 people, taking a test for the coronavirus, and surrounding oneself with vaccinated people to minimize infection risks.

The health official also announced harsher entry requirements for four more nations.

"We decided to adapt the entry order by adding four countries to the list of countries where variants of the (COVID-19) virus are spread, namely, the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway," she explained.

All those traveling from these countries will have to undergo quarantine unless they have been fully vaccinated against the disease and received a booster dose.

The precautionary measure is part of the government's strategy to curb the spread of Omicron, which is already present in Austria, Reich said.