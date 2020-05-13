Austria Unlikely to Soon Open Borders With Italy - Chancellor

Austria is unlikely to soon open borders with Italy where the coronavirus case count is still high, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Austria is unlikely to soon open borders with Italy where the coronavirus case count is still high, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday.

"As for other countries, for instance, Italy, the situation is, of course, problematic. The number of infections is still very high, as well as in France and Spain. So there is no prospect for opening the borders soon," Kurz told a press conference.