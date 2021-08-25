The international community must make every effort to prevent Afghanistan from reverting to a stronghold of international terrorism, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The international community must make every effort to prevent Afghanistan from reverting to a stronghold of international terrorism, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday.

"This is the most pressing issue on the international agenda. I think we agree here that, as the international community, we must do our best to prevent Afghanistan from becoming an incubator of international terrorism again or prompting a huge migration wave," Schallenberg said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Vienna.

The Austrian minister believes that help should be extended to Afghans while they are still in their country and region.

"We should not wake up only when the migration wave reaches our borders, be it Russia or us," Schallenberg said.

Afghanistan went under Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) control de facto on August 15. As countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens and diplomats, as well as limited numbers of Afghans, the Islamist movement warned that all evacuations must end on August 31.