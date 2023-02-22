UrduPoint.com

Austria Walks Fine Line Over Granting Visas To Russian MPs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 08:47 PM

In their first trip to the EU since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Russian MPs are due at an international meeting in Austria on Thursday despite sanctions and a planned boycott by Kyiv

EU member Austria said it would not bar the Russian delegation from a meeting in Vienna by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, citing its legal obligation as host to the OSCE seat.

But Ukraine and European Union member Lithuania have said they would boycott the meeting over the participation of the Russian delegation headed by Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, who is under international sanctions.

"They (Russians) are not interested in discussion, dialogue. They are coming only for propaganda," Ukraine delegation head Mykyta Poturaiev told reporters in Vienna on Wednesday.

"It is unacceptable to have in common meetings people who are responsible, who voted for this war," he added.

Ukraine was joined by 19 other countries to protest the Russian parliamentarians' attendance in a letter sent to the Austrian government at the beginning of February.

- 'Unfortunate date' - It is the first time Tolstoy and another sanctioned parliamentarian will travel officially to an EU country since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, exactly one year ago.

The UK and Poland refused visas to Russians attending OSCE meetings they hosted last year but Austria has said it is "obliged under international law to grant entry to the delegates" as host to the OSCE headquarters.

"The date is very unfortunate," Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg conceded in an interview with broadcaster ORF ahead of the invasion anniversary.

"But at the same time, we must not disregard the fact that we need platforms. The OSCE has never been an organisation of like-minded people," he added.

The OSCE was founded in 1957 to foster relations between the Western and Eastern blocs and its current 57 members include NATO countries and allies of Moscow.

Austria is also a member.

As a militarily neutral country that is not a member of NATO, it has nonetheless firmly condemned the invasion.

And even though it has not provided arms to Kyiv, it has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and hosts tens of thousands of refugees.

