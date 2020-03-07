Austria Warns Citizens Against Going to South Korea, Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Austria's Foreign Ministry issued the highest-level travel warning for South Korea and Iran on Friday, urging nationals to not travel to the countries amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Be warned about all travel to Iran and the Republic of Korea due to the quick spread of the coronavirus," it said in a statement.

Austrians who are already in these countries were asked to urgently contact the nearest Austrian or EU diplomatic mission and leave as soon as possible.

The fifth-highest level of warning has been issued for northern Italy and China's outbreak epicenter of Hubei, and travelers going to other Chinese provinces should prepare for isolation if they have a fever.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 101,000, with more than 3,400 deaths and 55,800 recoveries. Austria has had 55 confirmed cases and no deaths so far.