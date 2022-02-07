Austria Will Not Count Vaccination With Sputnik Toward Full Immunization Status - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 01:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) A universal vaccine mandate that took effect in Austria on Saturday will not count immunization with Russia's Sputnik V toward a full COVID-19 vaccination status, media said.
Ministerial guidelines for compulsory vaccination, seen by the APA news agency, show that two Chinese and three Indian vaccines will count in addition to EU-approved ones ” but not Sputnik.
A separate regulation says that people vaccinated with the Russian two-dose viral-vector vaccine will need to receive two rather than three doses of an EU-authorized shot to be considered vaccinated.
Austria has become the first EU country to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all adults. Police will be checking the immunization status and fine those in violation of the new law from March 15.