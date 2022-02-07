UrduPoint.com

Austria Will Not Count Vaccination With Sputnik Toward Full Immunization Status - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Austria Will Not Count Vaccination With Sputnik Toward Full Immunization Status - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) A universal vaccine mandate that took effect in Austria on Saturday will not count immunization with Russia's Sputnik V toward a full COVID-19 vaccination status, media said.

Ministerial guidelines for compulsory vaccination, seen by the APA news agency, show that two Chinese and three Indian vaccines will count in addition to EU-approved ones ” but not Sputnik.

A separate regulation says that people vaccinated with the Russian two-dose viral-vector vaccine will need to receive two rather than three doses of an EU-authorized shot to be considered vaccinated.

Austria has become the first EU country to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all adults. Police will be checking the immunization status and fine those in violation of the new law from March 15.

Related Topics

India Police Russia China Fine Austria March Media All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

16 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

1 day ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>