Austria Will Not Open Borders for Countries With COVID-19 Situation Out of Control - Kurz

Austrian authorities will not open the borders for those countries that have failed to take the situation with the spread of coronavirus under control, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Austrian authorities will not open the borders for those countries that have failed to take the situation with the spread of coronavirus under control, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday.

Starting from June 15, Austria will fully open its borders with Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The authorities also discuss the issue of restoring full freedom of movement with Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary from mid-June. As Kurz previously stated, there have been no prospects for opening the border with Italy so far.

"Tourism is an important sector of our economy. We will do everything to avoid endangering our health and to keep the number of those infected at a low level.

We will definitely not open our borders to the countries that have not yet taken control of the situation. On the other hand, we certainly intend to preserve the jobs in our country that depend on tourism," Kurz said at a press conference.

Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Kostinger, on her part, said that the issue of opening borders is being considered only with those countries that are as successful in combating the pandemic as Austria.

Starting April 14, Austria began to weaken its restrictive measures imposed due to the coronavirus in two-week increments. The next stage is scheduled for May 29 and includes the opening of hospitality businesses. Conduct seminars and meetings in hotels with up to 100 people will also be allowed.