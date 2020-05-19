UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Works To Open Borders With Neighboring Countries In Mid-June - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Austria Works to Open Borders With Neighboring Countries in Mid-June - Foreign Minister

The Austrian authorities are working to fully reopen the country's borders with the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in the middle of June, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Tuesday, as European countries begin emerging from their lockdowns against COVID-19

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Austrian authorities are working to fully reopen the country's borders with the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in the middle of June, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Tuesday, as European countries begin emerging from their lockdowns against COVID-19.

"We are actively working on returning to the total freedom of movement, the way it was before the coronavirus, with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, starting mid-June," Schallenberg told Vienna-based Kurier daily.

The foreign minister said that it was important to restore the freedom of movement because it impacts the economic interests, tourism, as well as families, who are currently divided.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, countries across the globe have shut their borders down to prevent the virus from spreading.

On Monday, the foreign ministers from several EU countries, including Austria, held a videoconference, during which they agreed on the necessity of opening up borders in a gradual and coordinated manner.

Austria has been easing its COVID-19 restrictions since April 14.

Related Topics

Austria Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary April June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

31 minutes ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

46 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 38,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.