Austria Works to Open Borders With Neighboring Countries in Mid-June - Foreign Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Austrian authorities are working to fully reopen the country's borders with the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in the middle of June, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Tuesday, as European countries begin emerging from their lockdowns against COVID-19.

"We are actively working on returning to the total freedom of movement, the way it was before the coronavirus, with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, starting mid-June," Schallenberg told Vienna-based Kurier daily.

The foreign minister said that it was important to restore the freedom of movement because it impacts the economic interests, tourism, as well as families, who are currently divided.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, countries across the globe have shut their borders down to prevent the virus from spreading.

On Monday, the foreign ministers from several EU countries, including Austria, held a videoconference, during which they agreed on the necessity of opening up borders in a gradual and coordinated manner.

Austria has been easing its COVID-19 restrictions since April 14.