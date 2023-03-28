Austrian Airlines Cancels 102 Flights on Tuesday Over Employees Strike - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Austria's flag carrier Austrian Airlines canceled 102 flights on Tuesday in connection with a strike by employees, who are demanding higher wages, media reported.

The airline's flight crews demand improvement of the collective labor agreement, which was adopted last October, against the backdrop of high inflation, the Puls 24 broadcaster reported.

Austrian Airlines reportedly informed the affected passengers about flight cancellations and delays in advance, as well as changed their flight bookings for another day.

The passengers of short- and medium-haul routes suffered the most, the report said, adding that flights to New York, Chicago and Montreal were canceled in particularly affected.