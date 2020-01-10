UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Airlines Cancels Tehran Flights Over Security

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:05 PM

Austrian Airlines cancels Tehran flights over security

Austrian Airlines said it was cancelling its flight to Tehran on Friday, two days after a passenger plane crashed in Iran killing all 176 people on board

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Austrian Airlines said it was cancelling its flight to Tehran on Friday, two days after a passenger plane crashed in Iran killing all 176 people on board.

The airline said its action was "due to the latest reports and the changed assessment of the security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport".

Thursday's flight to Tehran was ordered to return to Vienna after a stopover in Sofia, the statement added.

The airline's move came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence sources indicated Iran had shot down the Ukrainian airliner, possibly accidentally.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at bases housing US troops in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the US assassination of Iran's most powerful general, Qasem Soleiman.

Several airlines had already said they would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

Lufthansa -- the parent company of Austrian -- said its flight between Frankfurt and Tehran on Thursday had returned an hour after takeoff because of security concerns.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Iraq Company Vienna Sofia Frankfurt Tehran Justin Trudeau All Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan national men’s team wishes good luck to ..

2 minutes ago

Embracing Islam: Congratulations pour in on social ..

21 minutes ago

UAE supports Yemen&#039;s Mocha Power Station with ..

24 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdow ..

14 minutes ago

Food Teams seal 3 units, imposes fine Rs 30,000 in ..

11 minutes ago

World sees similarity in India's RSS with KKK, Hit ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.