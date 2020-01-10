Austrian Airlines Cancels Tehran Flights Through January 20

(@imziishan)

Austrian Airlines canceled on Friday its flights to and from Tehran through January 20 over security concerns amid suspicions that Iran might have downed a Ukrainian passenger jet

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Austrian Airlines canceled on Friday its flights to and from Tehran through January 20 over security concerns amid suspicions that Iran might have downed a Ukrainian passenger jet.

The Ukrainian Boeing with 176 people on board came down shortly after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday. Media and then Western leaders soon started talking about possible foul play as the crash happened hours after Iran attacked US military targets in Iraq.

"Due to the latest reports and the changed assessment of the security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport, Austrian Airlines has canceled the rotation OS 871/OS 872 to Tehran until incl.

January 20," the Austrian flag-carrier tweeted.

Austrian's flight that left Vienna for Tehran on Thursday was ordered to return after it made a stopover in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. Its return flight from Tehran on Friday was also grounded.

The air carrier said it would continue evaluating the security situation together with German airline Lufthansa, which has similarly canceled flights to Tehran. Austrian said it would decide when its Iranian flights could operate again as soon as it got more detailed information.