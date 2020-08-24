UrduPoint.com
Austrian Airlines Plans To Resume Flights To Moscow On September 2 - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:39 PM

Austrian Airlines plans to resume flights to Moscow on September 2, however a further suspension of air traffic is not excluded, a spokesperson for the airline company told Sputnik on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Austrian Airlines plans to resume flights to Moscow on September 2, however a further suspension of air traffic is not excluded, a spokesperson for the airline company told Sputnik on Monday.

"At the moment we are planning to resume Moscow-bound flights on September 2. But, unfortunately, the prolongation of the suspension of flights cannot be ruled out. It depends on the early easing of Russian travel restrictions," the spokesperson said.

On August 1, Austria lifted the ban on passenger flights from Russia, but imposed entry restrictions.

Russia has not yet announced the resumption of flights with Austria, suspended on March 17.

Russia has started to gradually resume air traffic with a number of foreign states on August 1. Flights are operated from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don to London and Istanbul. Tanzania was also on the list of states that Russai resumed air traffic with. Russia also resumed flights to Turkish resorts on August 10 and to Switzerland on August 15.

In March, Russia suspended all international flights in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus infection.

