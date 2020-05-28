Austrian Airlines Says Regular Flights Suspended Over COVID-19 to Resume Starting June 15

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Austrian Airlines said on Thursday that it would resume regular flights to 27 European cities starting June 15, after them having been suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Austrian Airlines' aircraft will once again take off on regularly scheduled flights on 15 June 2020 after a break of close to 90 days. The first planes will take off for London, Paris and Brussels, among others. Austrian Airlines will offer flights to the following destinations in the first week of resuming its flight operations: Amsterdam, Athens, Basel, Berlin, Brussels, Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Larnaca, London, Munich, Paris, Pristina, Sarajevo, Skopje, Sofia, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Tel Aviv, Thessaloniki, Tirana, Varna and Zurich," the company said in a press release.

Starting June 22, the company will�also operate flights to 10 other destinations, namely Belgrade, Graz, Innsbruck, Kiev, Kosice, Milan, Nice, Prague, Split and Warsaw.

However, passengers will need to wear face masks while aboard aircraft and at Vienna Airport. When selecting or assigning seats, passengers who do not live in the same household should sit as far apart from each other as possible. However, no one will be refused a seat in order to keep a neighboring seat free, the press release added.

On April 14, Austria began to weaken its restrictive measures imposed due to the coronavirus in two-week increments due to the improving epidemiological situation in the country. On June 15, Austria will fully open its borders with Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The authorities are also discussing the issue of restoring the full freedom of movement with Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary starting in mid-June.