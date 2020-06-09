Austrian Airlines to get 450 million euros ($510m) state aid: chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed Monday reports that Austrian Airlines would get 450 million euros ($510m) in state aid to rescue the national carrier hard hit by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic

Vienna, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed Monday reports that Austrian Airlines would get 450 million Euros ($510m) in state aid to rescue the national carrier hard hit by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Austrian government will guarantee 300 million euros' worth loans on top of a 150-million-euro grant, Kurz said, adding that Lufthansa, of which Austrian Airlines is a subsidiary, would provide 150 million euros more.