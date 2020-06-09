UrduPoint.com
Austrian Airlines To Get 450 Million Euros ($510m) State Aid: Chancellor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:32 AM

Austrian Airlines to get 450 million euros ($510m) state aid: chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed Monday reports that Austrian Airlines would get 450 million euros ($510m) in state aid to rescue the national carrier hard hit by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed Monday reports that Austrian Airlines would get 450 million Euros ($510m) in state aid to rescue the national carrier hard hit by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Austrian government will guarantee 300 million euros' worth loans on top of a 150-million-euro grant, Kurz said, adding that Lufthansa, of which Austrian Airlines is a subsidiary, would provide 150 million euros more.

