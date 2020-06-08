UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Airlines To Get 600 Mln Euro Rescue Package: Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:41 PM

Austrian Airlines to get 600 mln euro rescue package: media

Agreement has been reached on a rescue package for Austrian Airlines to the tune of 600 million euros ($677 million) to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported on Monday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Agreement has been reached on a rescue package for Austrian Airlines to the tune of 600 million Euros ($677 million) to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported on Monday.

Austria will provide 450 million euros, with the rest coming from German giant Lufthansa, of which Austrian Airlines is a subsidiary.

The Austrian government will provide 300 million euros of state-backed loans on top of a 150-million-euro grant, the Der Standard newspaper and other media reported.

However, Austria is not expected to take a formal stake in the airline's ownership.

The details of the package are due to be officially confirmed later on Monday by the Austrian government, a coalition between the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) and the Greens.

Prominent Green politicians had made clear in recent weeks that they wanted any deal to come with conditions to reduce the airline's environmental impact.

The rescue deal will reportedly include targets for the airline to invest in more efficient technologies and thereby reduce its CO2 emissions and noise pollution.

The status of Vienna as the airline's hub will also be secured for at least ten years under the deal, according to Der Standard.

Later this month Lufthansa is to ask shareholders to back a nine-billion-euro bailout deal negotiated with the German government, which will take a 20 percent stake in the group under the agreement.

Austrian Airlines' fleet has been largely grounded for almost three months due to the restrictions introduced to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, which have devastated the international travel industry.

The airline plans to restart flights from June 15 to several European destinations and Tel Aviv.

Some long-distance services will be restarted in July, including to New York, Washington and Bangkok.

Related Topics

Washington German Vienna Bangkok New York Austria Hub June July Media From Government Agreement Industry Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

44 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

59 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

Omar Ayub expresses concern over fuel shortage; fo ..

3 minutes ago

DPO condoles death of police Constable; assures ap ..

3 minutes ago

German Lawmaker Says Critics of Nord Stream 2 Lobb ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.