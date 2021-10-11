Austrian Ambassador in Paris to Become New Foreign Minister - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Austrian ambassador to France, Michael Linhart, will take the helm of the country's foreign ministry on Monday, Kleine Zeitung reported

On Saturday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced that he will step down over corruption claims, suggesting that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg succeed him.

President Alexander Van der Bellen will swear in the new prime minister and the foreign minister at a ceremony, which is set to start at 1:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on Monday.