UrduPoint.com

Austrian Ambassador In Russia Rates Bilateral Relations Good 'Without Exaggeration'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:18 PM

Austrian Ambassador in Russia Rates Bilateral Relations Good 'Without Exaggeration'

Sharing a common outlook on history has helped build a relationship between Austria and Russia that can be described as good, Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Sharing a common outlook on history has helped build a relationship between Austria and Russia that can be described as good, Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer said on Monday.

"The cooperation and relations between our countries are, without exaggeration, good. And the background of these relations ... is the experience shown in the film," Almhofer told reporters, commenting on the Russian-Austrian documentary "Liberators. The Forgotten Camps of Ostmark.

"

The ambassador pointed to the growing bilateral economic relationship of recent years, noting that "The culture of remembrance and the common outlook on history is the central element of our relations."

"Liberators. The Forgotten Camps of Ostmark" tells about the Red Army's role in the liberation of Austria from Nazis and the reconstruction of Vienna after the World War 2. The film was directed by Russia's Ilya Vasiliev and engaged both Russian and Austrian history consultants.

Related Topics

Army Film And Movies Russia Vienna Austria World War From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Nissan executives at ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Nissan executives at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 minutes ago
 New York mayor announces private sector vaccine ma ..

New York mayor announces private sector vaccine mandate

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir committee to work with Turkish artiste to ..

Kashmir committee to work with Turkish artiste to project voice of Kashmiris : S ..

5 minutes ago
 US Charity Says 3 More Missionaries Freed in Haiti

US Charity Says 3 More Missionaries Freed in Haiti

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Sputnik Light Demonstrates High Effective ..

Russia's Sputnik Light Demonstrates High Effectiveness, Safety - Argentine Healt ..

5 minutes ago
 Uncertainty Over Pandemic Could Affect Recovery of ..

Uncertainty Over Pandemic Could Affect Recovery of European Economy - EU Commiss ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.