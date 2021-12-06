Austrian Ambassador in Russia Rates Bilateral Relations Good 'Without Exaggeration'

(@FahadShabbir)

Sharing a common outlook on history has helped build a relationship between Austria and Russia that can be described as good, Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer said on Monday

"The cooperation and relations between our countries are, without exaggeration, good. And the background of these relations ... is the experience shown in the film," Almhofer told reporters, commenting on the Russian-Austrian documentary "Liberators. The Forgotten Camps of Ostmark.

The ambassador pointed to the growing bilateral economic relationship of recent years, noting that "The culture of remembrance and the common outlook on history is the central element of our relations."

"Liberators. The Forgotten Camps of Ostmark" tells about the Red Army's role in the liberation of Austria from Nazis and the reconstruction of Vienna after the World War 2. The film was directed by Russia's Ilya Vasiliev and engaged both Russian and Austrian history consultants.