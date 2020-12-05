UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Architectural Bureau Dismisses Kiev's Sanctions Over Project In Crimea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 07:55 PM

Austrian Architectural Bureau Dismisses Kiev's Sanctions Over Project in Crimea

Wolf Prix, the head of Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelb(l)au, has dismissed Kiev's possible sanctions for the bureau's participation in designing an opera house in the Crimean city of Sevastopol as falling outside the scope of the European Union's restrictions

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Wolf Prix, the head of Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelb(l)au, has dismissed Kiev's possible sanctions for the bureau's participation in designing an opera house in the Crimean city of Sevastopol as falling outside the scope of the European Union's restrictions.

Earlier in the day, Alexey Makeev the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's special representative on sanction policy, said that the Ukrainian foreign ministry started to prepare sanctions against Coop Himmelb(l)au, with the Ukrainian prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea having initiated criminal proceedings against the representatives of the bureau over its participation in the project of Sevastopol's opera house.

"A word 'culture' is not mentioned in these [the EU] sanctions, that is why they do not apply to cultural objects," Prix said as quoted by the Austria Presse Agentur (APA).

The architect added that any unilateral Ukrainian sanctions could not seriously affect him.

According to Austrian national broadcaster ORF, the Austrian foreign ministry is now looking into the compatibility of Coop Himmelb(l)au's participation in the project in Sevastopol with the EU sanction regime.

In March 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia after over 90 percent of voters supported the move in the referendum. A number of countries, including Ukraine, did not recognized Crimea's reunification and considered the peninsula to be an occupied territory. Russia's reunification with Crimea was considered by the EU to be a violation of international law and was used as a justification for a series of sanctions against Moscow, to which the latter responded with its own countermeasures.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Kiev Austria March Criminals

Recent Stories

UK, EU leaders to hold call in bid for Brexit brea ..

44 seconds ago

Golf: Golf in Dubai Championship scores

46 seconds ago

Tikhanovskaya Urges US Congress to Pass Bill on Sa ..

50 seconds ago

Health minister urges health professionals to over ..

54 seconds ago

Dubai Municipality promotes technical development ..

41 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Director of House of Wis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.