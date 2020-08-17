(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Prominent avant-garde artist from Austria Hermann Nitsch donated three large-format paintings to Moscow's New Tretyakov Gallery at a ceremony on Monday, attended by Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Eigner, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We plan to exhibit these works as part of the permanent exposition of the Tretyakov Gallery. They will take a rightful place alongside other Western artists such as Robert Rauschenberg," Zelfira Tregulova, the director of the Tretyakov Gallery, said at the ceremony.

It took great effort for the museum to get the paintings into Russia due to the lockdown measures, Tregulova noted.

Nitsch, who rose to prominence as a member of the Viennese Actionism movement, was unable to attend the ceremony due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Among the donations are Nitsch's works from the last decade, created by spattering and smearing acrylic paint on a jute fabric in an "actionist" manner, which magnifies the artistic value of the very process of creating a work of art.

All three paintings resemble violent blood splashes alluding to the defining trait of Nitsch's oeuvre overcoming the traumas of World War II through the expression of emotions in the process of creating a piece of art.

Nitsch was born in Vienna in 1938, and has lived in Germany and the United States. His works are featured in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, as well as the Tate Gallery in London, among others.