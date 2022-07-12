UrduPoint.com

Austrian Authorities Release 100,000 Tons Of Diesel From State Reserve - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Austrian Authorities Release 100,000 Tons of Diesel From State Reserve - Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Austrian government decided to release 100,000 tons (200 million Pounds) of diesel from the state reserve due to the lack of fuel in the country, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Monday.

"The supply security of people in Austria has absolute priority.

With today's release of another 100,000 tons of diesel fuel and 45,000 tons of semi-finished products, we are providing just that: the supply in Austria remains stable," Gewessler said on Twitter.

Last week, the Austrian media reported that the country was running out of diesel fuel. In particular, some small gas stations are already experiencing a shortage of diesel, and this situation is expected to worsen by the end of summer. The government discussed speed limits on autobahns to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) to save fuel in the country.

Related Topics

Shortage Twitter Austria Gas Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.