Austrian Authorities Release 100,000 Tons of Diesel From State Reserve - Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Austrian government decided to release 100,000 tons (200 million Pounds) of diesel from the state reserve due to the lack of fuel in the country, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Monday.

"The supply security of people in Austria has absolute priority.

With today's release of another 100,000 tons of diesel fuel and 45,000 tons of semi-finished products, we are providing just that: the supply in Austria remains stable," Gewessler said on Twitter.

Last week, the Austrian media reported that the country was running out of diesel fuel. In particular, some small gas stations are already experiencing a shortage of diesel, and this situation is expected to worsen by the end of summer. The government discussed speed limits on autobahns to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) to save fuel in the country.