Austrian Businessman Rejects Russian Investigators' Charges Of Illegal Business - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Austrian Businessman Rejects Russian Investigators' Charges of Illegal Business - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Austrian businessman Oliver Kaiser, the director general of Ecocom company specializing in repurposing landfills, rejects the suspicions of Russian investigators that he was involved in illegal business activity, lawyer Alexander Meltsev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Moscow court told Sputnik the businessman was detained. The investigators did not ask for his arrest, but rather for him to be put under some restrictions. A court in Moscow will consider the request on Thursday.

"He is not pleading guilty," the lawyer said, adding that his client had all the necessary licenses.

