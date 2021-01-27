UrduPoint.com
Austrian Chancellor Calls Fight Against Antisemitism Key Priority For Country's Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Austrian Chancellor Calls Fight Against Antisemitism Key Priority for Country's Government

Vienna (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday called the fight against antisemitism a key priority for the Austrian government and stressed that the country recently adopted a national strategy designed to ensure the safety of the Jewish community.

Earlier in January, the Austrian government presented a national strategy on the fight against antisemitism. According to the strategy, Austria would spend four million Euros each year to protect Jewish institutions and Jewish citizens.

"The fight against anti-Semitism is a key priority for our government. Last week we therefore adopted a national strategy to better protect the Jewish community in Austria & to take preventive actions against anti-Semitism in our society," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

The chancellor stressed that the world commemorated the victims of the Holocaust, adding that Austria was responsible for the safety of Jewish residents and should make its best to prevent crimes against Jews.

"Today we commemorate more than 6 million Jews who were brutally murdered in the Shoah [the Holocaust]. As the Republic of Austria we have a historic responsibility to ensure that these terrible crimes are not forgotten & that Jews can live in safety in Austria & all over Europe," Kurz said.

On January 27, the world marks the 76th anniversary of the Auschwitz death camp's liberation by the Soviet Red Army. According to documents from the Nuremberg Trials, the facility saw 2.8 million people exterminated. Since 90 percent of the victims were Jews, the camp became a symbol of the Holocaust. The date is observed as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

