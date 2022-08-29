Austrian Chancellor Calls for 'European' Solution for Electricity Price Cap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called on Sunday for a uniform solution on limiting electricity tariffs.

"We must finally put an end to this madness that is currently taking place on energy markets. And this can only be done via a European solution," Nehammer said as quoted by the Kurier newspaper.

The Austrian chancellor called on all EU members to join forces to "immediately stop this price explosion."

In response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign aimed, in particular, at Russian energy resources, which has led to an increase in prices for energy in Europe and the United States.