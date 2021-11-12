Austrian Chancellor Calls for More Sanctions on Belarus Over Migrant Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has urged the European Union to take a hard line on Belarus for allegedly engineering a migrant crisis on the bloc's eastern border.

"We must act decisively on Belarus, first of all by imposing new sanctions on Minsk and on politicians responsible for this cynical exploitation and this hybrid warfare," he said in an interview with Italian La Repubblica daily.

Schallenberg accused the Belarusian government of smuggling vulnerable people over to the EU as a form of blackmail. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly denied the allegation, saying his country could not afford tighter border security.

Schallenberg, a conservative who took over the chancellorship from Sebastian Kurz last month, said the European Union needed to give the frontier EU members more funding, on top of sending more Frontex border agents to bolster their border with Belarus.