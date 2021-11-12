UrduPoint.com

Austrian Chancellor Calls For More Sanctions On Belarus Over Migrant Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Austrian Chancellor Calls for More Sanctions on Belarus Over Migrant Crisis

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has urged the European Union to take a hard line on Belarus for allegedly engineering a migrant crisis on the bloc's eastern border.

"We must act decisively on Belarus, first of all by imposing new sanctions on Minsk and on politicians responsible for this cynical exploitation and this hybrid warfare," he said in an interview with Italian La Repubblica daily.

Schallenberg accused the Belarusian government of smuggling vulnerable people over to the EU as a form of blackmail. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly denied the allegation, saying his country could not afford tighter border security.

Schallenberg, a conservative who took over the chancellorship from Sebastian Kurz last month, said the European Union needed to give the frontier EU members more funding, on top of sending more Frontex border agents to bolster their border with Belarus.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Belarus Border All From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

19 minutes ago
 GCU awards three PhD degrees

GCU awards three PhD degrees

22 minutes ago
 Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaug ..

Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaught

22 minutes ago
 Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castr ..

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

24 minutes ago
 Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay ..

Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

24 minutes ago
 Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens ..

Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens as Cases Surge - Acting Healt ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.