Austrian Chancellor Calls for Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Fears

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday recommended social distancing as a way of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus in the country

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday recommended social distancing as a way of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

"Social contacts should be limited for a few weeks," the chancellor told reporters at an emergency press conference.

Austria's infection tally has reached 182 cases, with more than 5,000 people tested. There have been no fatalities.

Austrian universities have suspended in-person classes and will switch to distance learning, with similar measures being planned for schools, Kurz said, while employees are being encouraged to work from home.

Health Minister Rudi Anschober said Austrians should avoid handshakes, do less shopping and cancel gatherings for at least two weeks.

Austrians have been asked to cut short their trips to Italy, the worst-hit country outside China, after the Austrian government barred Italians from entering the country without a medical certificate.