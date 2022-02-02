(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday criticized the European Commission's decision to consider nuclear energy green, calling for expanded use of renewable energy sources and backing Austrian Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler in challenging the decision in court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission presented a Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act, selecting gas and nuclear activities to propel the green and sustainable transition in the European Union for achieving a climate-safe future.

As the EU's initiative has been made public, Gewessler said in a briefing that Austria will legally "challenge the decision" in the European Court of Justice, adding that Luxembourg will join Vienna in court.

"Nuclear energy is neither green nor sustainable. I cannot understand the EU decision. I express my full support to Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler in examining legal steps," Nehammer posted on Twitter.

He added that Austria will continue promoting an expansion of use of renewable energy sources.