Austrian Chancellor Does Not Rule Out Using Euros In Energy Transactions With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday that he does not rule out paying for energy from Russia in euros

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday that he does not rule out paying for energy from Russia in euros.

"The problem is that market prices are just calculated in US Dollars, so this is an established practice. We can pay for energy supplies in Euros as well.

However, from our point of view, this must not be a geopolitical issue. For us, this is a purely economic issue. It does not matter which Currency is used to calculate prices," Kurz said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

SPIEF is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.

