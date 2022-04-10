Austrian Chancellor Due in Moscow on Monday for Talks With Putin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will make a surprise trip to Moscow on Monday to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources close to Nehammer.

The chancellor saw himself as a "bridge maker" because of his country's traditional neutrality, the newspaper said, citing sources.

The trip has been agreed with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and aims "to bring peace a step closer," the sources said further.

Nehammer traveled to Kiev on Saturday to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, prompting criticism at home for reportedly undermining the central European nation's neutral status by showing solidarity with Ukraine.