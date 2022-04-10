UrduPoint.com

Austrian Chancellor Due In Moscow On Monday For Talks With Putin - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Austrian Chancellor Due in Moscow on Monday for Talks With Putin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will make a surprise trip to Moscow on Monday to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources close to Nehammer.

The chancellor saw himself as a "bridge maker" because of his country's traditional neutrality, the newspaper said, citing sources.

The trip has been agreed with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and aims "to bring peace a step closer," the sources said further.

Nehammer traveled to Kiev on Saturday to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, prompting criticism at home for reportedly undermining the central European nation's neutral status by showing solidarity with Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Vladimir Putin Kiev Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

13 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

21 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

22 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.