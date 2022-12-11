UrduPoint.com

Austrian Chancellor Expresses Readiness To Keep Contacts With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Sunday expressed his readiness to remain in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin if it contributed to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"We are a neutral country, we have a special status in the EU... and it was for this reason that at the beginning of the war it was important for me to try to play a mediating role in the negotiations. There were two conversations (with Putin), once I visited Kiev and then Moscow, and then there was another long phone conversation with Putin, which was agreed with the UN Secretary General... It was about the 'opening' of Odesa, it was a complicated negotiation... If there is a chance, I am ready to do it from now on, if it will contribute to peace and a possible ceasefire," Nehammer said as aired by ORF2 broadcaster.

Nehammer added that there are currently "complicated grounds" for the negotiations due to Moscow's strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. However,  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.

So far, both sides insist that the right conditions for peace talks have not yet been established.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy said that at the moment, it was impossible to fully restore the country's energy infrastructure.

