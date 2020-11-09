UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Chancellor Kurz Honors Victims Of November 1938 Pogroms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Austrian Chancellor Kurz Honors Victims of November 1938 Pogroms

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz paid tribute on Monday to the victims of the November 1938 pogroms, warning that anti-semitism is still alive not only in Austria, but also in other parts of the world

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz paid tribute on Monday to the victims of the November 1938 pogroms, warning that anti-semitism is still alive not only in Austria, but also in other parts of the world.

On November 10, 1938, the "Crystal Night" or the "Night of Broken Glass" took place in Germany and Austria and was the first mass action of physical violence against Jews by the Nazis. On November 9, more than 90 people were killed, 30,000 Jews were captured and sent to concentration camps. In Austria, this night is commonly known as the November pogroms.

"Today we recall the terrible events of the November pogroms of 1938. National Socialist racial delirium resulted in action. The actions that formed the basis of the Holocaust, the largest crime in our history," Kurz said during the mourning act to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Crystal Night.

According to the chancellor, after the events of that night, discrimination turned into harassment, threats into violence, and hostility into destruction.

"We can be proud and grateful that Austria is again home to a vibrant and prosperous Jewish Diaspora. But we should not forget that the poison of anti-semitism has not disappeared yet - neither in Austria, nor in other parts of the world," the chancellor added.

The Nazis called these events "Crystal Night" because all streets were covered with broken glass from Jewish store windows and house windows. The night of the pogroms is considered the beginning of the Holocaust.

Related Topics

World Germany Austria November Jew All From

Recent Stories

Secretary General APSHLA urges to review marriage ..

25 seconds ago

Exhibition of Allama Iqbal's books, pictures held ..

2 minutes ago

Interim Report on Global Health Emergency Policy E ..

2 minutes ago

Looters of public wealth should be ashamed: Shibli ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Informs Warsaw About Criminal Activity, Dama ..

2 minutes ago

AGoP holds three days workshop titles" Improving v ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.