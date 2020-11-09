Austrian Chancellor Kurz Honors Victims of November 1938 Pogroms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz paid tribute on Monday to the victims of the November 1938 pogroms, warning that anti-semitism is still alive not only in Austria, but also in other parts of the world.

On November 10, 1938, the "Crystal Night" or the "Night of Broken Glass" took place in Germany and Austria and was the first mass action of physical violence against Jews by the Nazis. On November 9, more than 90 people were killed, 30,000 Jews were captured and sent to concentration camps. In Austria, this night is commonly known as the November pogroms.

"Today we recall the terrible events of the November pogroms of 1938. National Socialist racial delirium resulted in action. The actions that formed the basis of the Holocaust, the largest crime in our history," Kurz said during the mourning act to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Crystal Night.

According to the chancellor, after the events of that night, discrimination turned into harassment, threats into violence, and hostility into destruction.

"We can be proud and grateful that Austria is again home to a vibrant and prosperous Jewish Diaspora. But we should not forget that the poison of anti-semitism has not disappeared yet - neither in Austria, nor in other parts of the world," the chancellor added.

The Nazis called these events "Crystal Night" because all streets were covered with broken glass from Jewish store windows and house windows. The night of the pogroms is considered the beginning of the Holocaust.