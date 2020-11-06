UrduPoint.com
Austrian Chancellor Kurz Says Held 'Good' Meeting With Belarus' Tikhanovskaya

VIENNA/MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that he had a "good" meeting with former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and confirmed Vienna's readiness to support Belarusian civil society.

"Good meeting with @Tsihanouskaya. #Austria stands ready to lend further support to strengthen the Belarusian civil society and foster an inclusive dialogue leading to free and fair elections," Kurz said on Twitter on Thursday.

Tikhanovskaya's press service, on its part, said that during the meeting, which was held in a tete-a-tete format, the possible role of Austria in a peaceful resolution of the political crisis in Belarus was discussed.

"The sides discussed ways of peaceful resolution of the political and economic crisis in the country [Belarus] and the possible role of Austria in this process.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya also expressed gratitude to the chancellor for the firm position of Austria in the issue of non-recognition of the legitimacy of [Belarusian President] Alexander Lukashenko and the introduction of personal sanctions against accomplices of the regime," the statement said.

Protests in Belarus, triggered by Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election that the opposition considers to have been rigged, have been ongoing since mid-August. The opposition and its supporters believe that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election. On October 25, the deadline for an ultimatum issued by the Belarusian opposition requiring Lukashenko's resignation under the threat of a country-wide strike expired. Lukashenko blames the post-election crisis on foreign meddling.

