Austrian Chancellor Offers to Host Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks

Austria is ready to provide a venue for talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to put an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Austria is ready to provide a venue for talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to put an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday.

"I expressed my hope for a peaceful solution in a call with Armenian PM [Nikol Pashinyan] today and reiterated our offer to host another round of talks between the two parties. Austria has always been a place for dialogue and we will continue to promote de-escalation and direct talks," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

He noted that there was no military solution to the conflict and threw support behind talks under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, namely Russia, France and the United States.

The decades-long simmering conflict reignited in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region on September 27, after Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire. Both sides are reporting casualties and accuse each other of recruiting Middle Eastern militants to fight in the disputed region.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. Turkey, however, has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.